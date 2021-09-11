North Dakota man has 2 decades of experience selling melons

Weiser said the group ran informally for a few years. The first market was on a vacant lot on North Broadway, north of First Lutheran Church. The market moved to the North Dakota State Fairgrounds a couple of years later. After another several years, having grown to about 21 members, the market moved to Oak Park, where it remains today. Hours are Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, generally through October.

Weiser raises about 880 melon plants, which average three or four melons each. Each plant is hand-planted.

“At one time, we would hire the youth group at the church to come on a Saturday morning, and in three hours, we were done. Now I do it myself. It takes two to three days — three or four hours in the morning,” he said.

He seeds rye in the fall to serve as a windbreak in the spring, when wind can easily damage young melon plants. Rye strips also serve to drive on in the fall when harvesting melons.

“We’ve only lost the crop twice in 52 years, both times to hail. Hail is deadly on them. It takes out the leaves and then you don’t get any sugar in them,” he said.