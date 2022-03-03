North Dakota man holed up after setting fire to garage

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (AP) — Authorities from several agencies are on scene near the home of a man involved in a standoff with police in far southeastern North Dakota.

The man barricaded himself in a Fairmount house after setting fire to the garage. He has refused to talk or come out of the home, Richland County Chief Deputy Sheriff Gary Ruhl said.

Fairmount is located next to the Minnesota border and is about 10 miles from South Dakota.

Ruhl said the man posted a message on social media saying that he’s “upset over the whole world." It's not known if the man is armed, KFGO radio reported.

The Red River Valley SWAT team and its negotiators are nearby. The school is on lockdown and streets are barricaded for safety reasons.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFGO-AM.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0