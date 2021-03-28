North Dakota rescue dog rebounds from near-death experience

The medical bills reached $7,500, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

“The only reason we did it was he’s a young dog, and we knew the outcome on the other end of all this -- he would have a better life,” Miller said. “That’s the reason we put the money into it we did.”

The shelter was able to raise about $5,000 in donations despite the difficulties of fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had some very gracious people in the community who stepped up,” Miller said.

She and her husband fostered Zeus, fell in love with him and adopted him. He’s now about 1½ years old and has doubled his weight from last August. He’s a gentle dog, never biting or jumping, and has just one simple need.

“He wants you to hold his paw,” Fran Miller said. “When we first got him back from the vet, we knew he hurt so bad, I didn’t want to touch him. I would just sit with him in the garage or the house and hold his paw and tell him he’s OK. So now that’s what he wants you to do, is hold his paw.”