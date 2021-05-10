Not keen on green: Organic farm criticized for harming land

This is especially true of soils where Gunsmoke Farms is located, Beck says. The area developed from an ancient ocean floor, and the soil is full of clay. “Once you disturb it, nothing holds that soil together. It just turns into powder,” he says, vulnerable to rain or wind that can carry it away.

This used to happen regularly in western South Dakota. Beck recalls dust storms so thick, cars crashed because drivers couldn’t see vehicles just in front of them.

South Dakota was one of the places that saw severe soil erosion from wind during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.

Those dust storms happen less often now because over the past two decades, many farmers in the region abandoned regular tillage. They now use planting equipment that slices into undisturbed soil and places seed in the ground.

To control weeds, these farmers use herbicides. But chemical weed control isn’t an option for an organic business like Gunsmoke Farms.

During the farm’s three-year transition to organic status, its managers grew primarily alfalfa, which doesn’t require annual planting. In 2020, though, they planted their first crops of wheat and peas, which involved tilling the enormous fields.