Officials: 9-year-old dies in accidental shooting in MN

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally shot at a home in southwestern Minnesota

LYND, Minn. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally shot at a home in southwestern Minnesota, authorities said.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a residence near Lynd, a town southwest of Marshal. The girl was taken by air to a hospital and died Tuesday. She has not been identified.

Sheriff's officials said the shooting has been classified as accidental, but the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed who fired the fatal shot or how the girl or anyone in the home was able to gain access to the gun.

