 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials: Burnsville High locked down due to weapon report

Police have responded to a report of a weapon at the public high school in Burnsville, a Minneapolis suburb

  • 0

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Police have responded to a report of a weapon at the public high school in Burnsville, a Minneapolis suburb.

A recording at the school says all students and staff are safe, but that classrooms have been locked down while police secure and search the building.

Parents were advised not to pick up their children as the lockdown remains in place, according to the recording.

Burnsville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

10,000 refugees a day from Ukraine arrive in German capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News