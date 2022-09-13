 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Officials: Campbell Danesh died of chloroethane inhalation

A Minnesota medical examiner has determined that singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, died from inhaling chloroethane and suffocating

  • 0
Britain-Obit-Campbell-Danesh

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" musical in the Savoy Hotel in London on April 2, 2014. Campbell Danesh, who shot to fame in 2001 on the British reality-talent show “Pop Idol" and topped British music charts the following year with his single “Colourblind," has died at age 41. His family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. The family says the cause of death hasn't been determined yet.

 Jon Furniss - invision linkable, Invision

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, died from inhaling chloroethane and suffocating, a Minnesota medical examiner found.

The 41-year-old singer and actor was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 11, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said. The medical examiner ruled that the death was accidental. Investigators said there were no signs of “intent or suspicious circumstances.”

Danesh’s family said in a statement that he had taken chloroethane for chronic pain that he suffered from since a 2010 car crash in Spain that left him with a broken neck.

“The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius’s death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically led to respiratory arrest,” said the family.

People are also reading…

Chloroethane, commonly known as ethyl chloride, is a colorless, flammable gas or refrigerated liquid. In addition to its medical uses, it has also been used as an inhalant street drug.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on the reality show “Popstars” in 2001 and made a splash with his intense interpretation of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”

He had more success later that year on “Pop Idol,” an early Simon Cowell reality-talent show hybrid that aimed to find a new singing star. He came in third place behind Gareth Gates and Will Young. In 2002, he topped the U.K. charts with the single “Colourblind,” from his debut album “Dive In.”

Campbell Danesh went on to major roles in musicals, including West End productions of “Chicago” and “Guys and Dolls." And he starred as Rhett Butler in a musical stage adaptation of “Gone With the Wind.”

In 2010, he won the reality show “Popstar to Operastar” and later performed in a production of “Carmen” at London’s O2 Arena.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion across the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to step in and appeal his ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan’s previous ruling that Minnesota’s restrictions were unconstitutional. Those restrictions included a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges

Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges

The defense for R. Kelly and two co-defendants has rested at the R&B singer’s trial on charges of trial-fixing, child pornography and enticing minors for sex. They concluded their case Friday after the main defense witness, Kelly co-defendant and his former business manager Derrell McDavid ended his three days of testimony. Kelly and McDavid are charged with fixing Kelly’s 2008 state trial by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. Both also face child pornography charges. A third co-defendant, Kelly associate Milton Brown, is accused of receiving child pornography. Closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations are scheduled for next week.

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

The North Dakota attorney general’s office has asked a judge to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state’s lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of prevailing in the case. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. State lawyers argue the judge made no “findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits,” which is a factor needed to evaluate preliminary injunctions. The ban was set to take effect last month.

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released. His attorney says Harris is also due another $21 million in interest, which has been accruing since initial legal action was taken in 2016.

2 killed in crash of experimental plane in Wisconsin

Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City. Officials say the Glass Air Super II SFT had taken off at an airport in Rochester, Minnesota for a training flight. It was scheduled to land at the Red Wing airport across the Mississippi River from the City of Red Wing, Minnesota. It’s unclear what caused the plane to go down. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The victims have not been identified.

Minnesota man gets life for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal ODs

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses. A federal jury in March convicted 32-year-old Aaron Broussard of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson told Broussard at sentencing Monday that his “disregard for human life is terrifying." His attorney had sought a 20-year sentence.

Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead

Officials say a man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota’s capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded. Authorities say police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul. Officers on Sunday found 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding dead inside a home and a man and woman wounded outside. Police said they continue to investigate and can’t yet release further details, including the circumstances of the shootings and whether they are looking for other suspects.

Minnesota nurses' union gives notice of strike plans

Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses said Thursday members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. The strike notice follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations and involves seven health care systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Nurses have taken issue with not only wages, but staffing levels which they say are dangerously low and with support following the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals have argued that the proposals by the union and its nurses are too costly. The nurses are seeking more than 30% increases in compensation by the end of the three-year contract while the hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

Police: 3 killed and 2 wounded in shooting at Minnesota home

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating the fatal shooting of three people and the wounding of two others. Police said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of the state's capital city. Officers responding to the scene found two adults injured in front of a home. Officers found three more victims inside the home, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified Monday as 33-year-old Angelica M. Gonzales; 42-year-old Cory U. Freeman; and 44-year-old Maisha M. Spaulding, all of St. Paul. Police said the investigation has found no evidence the shootings were related to domestic violence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lost lost brothers reunited after seven decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News