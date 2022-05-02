Officials: Deaths of 2 near Wadena is murder-suicide

WADENA, Minn. (AP) — An investigation into the deaths of two people in Otter Tail County is a case of murder-suicide, sheriff's officials said Monday.
Deputies responded to a residence in rural Wadena last Friday night where the bodies of two adults were found.
Authorities said an investigation shows a 25-year-old man fatally shot his 25-year-old wife and then took his own life.
Autopsies were conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey. The couple has not yet been identified.
