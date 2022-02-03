Officials: Pilot injured in crash of small plane has died

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say one of two people injured in a small plane crash in McLeod County earlier this week has died.

Authorities say Richard Jolkovsky has died of injuries he suffered Monday afternoon when a single-engine plane went down south of Hutchinson. The 61-year-old Avon man was piloting the plane. A passenger, 24-year-old Kyle Fiebelkorn, of St. Louis Park, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The aviation-tracking website FlightRadar24.com reported that the plane left Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie and retraced its path at times before crashing in a rural part of the county, the Star Tribune reported.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0