AP

Officials release name of woman killed in construction zone

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the road construction worker who was struck by a dump truck and killed while on a work site in the eastern North Dakota community of Cooperstown.

The Highway Patrol said 50-year-old Melissa McMahon of Odessa, Minnesota, died in the Friday evening incident. The Highway Patrol says the truck was backing up to pour asphalt on the roadway when McMahon was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

