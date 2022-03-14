Officials: Shooting in Mahnomen County involves deputy

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. (AP) — State officials are investigating a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy in northwestern Minnesota.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office says a woman is hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Authorities say a sheriff's deputy tried to make a traffic stop about 1:30 a.m. which led to a pursuit.

According to a sheriff's statement, the chase ended when the woman's vehicle went into a ditch in Naytahwaush.

The sheriff’s office went on to say that “shots were fired” after the vehicle came to a stop, and a woman inside the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota area hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Authorities say the deputy involved was not injured, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0