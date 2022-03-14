 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials: Shooting in Mahnomen County involves deputy

  • 0

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. (AP) — State officials are investigating a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy in northwestern Minnesota.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office says a woman is hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Authorities say a sheriff's deputy tried to make a traffic stop about 1:30 a.m. which led to a pursuit.

According to a sheriff's statement, the chase ended when the woman's vehicle went into a ditch in Naytahwaush.

The sheriff’s office went on to say that “shots were fired” after the vehicle came to a stop, and a woman inside the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota area hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Authorities say the deputy involved was not injured, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

