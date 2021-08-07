 Skip to main content
Officials: Single-engine plane crashes into Minnesota home
AP

Officials: Single-engine plane crashes into Minnesota home

VICTORIA, Minn. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday evening, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was en route from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport when it crashed before 6 p.m., according to KARE-TV.

The FAA noted that it is in the early stages of its investigation but was not aware of any injuries on the ground from the crash. Details about the pilot or possible passengers were not available.

Firefighters and other first responders from several agencies were at the scene, news outlets reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that is was investigating the crash of a Mooney M20M airplane in the area.

