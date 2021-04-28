Oil pipeline disputes raise tensions between U.S. and Canada

Enbridge and its supporters in industry and labor say the pipeline also benefits the U.S. Midwest. It carries oil for jet fuel and gasoline, as well as natural gas liquids made into propane.

Critics say most economic benefits go to Canada, while Michigan risks a rupture that could foul hundreds of miles of waters.

“The Canadians are awfully silent about our shared responsibility to protect the Great Lakes, which hold 20% of the world's fresh surface water,” said Liz Kirkwood, director of a Michigan group called For Love of Water.

Opposition to oil pipelines in the U.S. has hardened, with fights over Keystone, the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline and Enbridge’s Line 3 in Minnesota drawing protesters.

Climate change hovers over the debate as Biden pursues emission reductions. He canceled Keystone on his first day in office. A week later, he temporarily suspended sales of oil and gas leases from federal lands. Environmentalists want a permanent ban, which could make the U.S. more dependent on Canadian crude whether it's delivered by pipeline or not.