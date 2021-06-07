Oil pipeline foes protest Enbridge's Line 3 in Minnesota

“We are going to Standing Rock this place,” Fonda added, referring to the Dakota Access pipeline, which is owned by a different company and was the subject of major protests near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in the Dakotas in 2016 and 2017.

Enbridge says the 1960s-era Line 3 pipeline is deteriorating and can run at only about half its original capacity. It says the new line, made from stronger steel, will better protect the environment while restoring its capacity and ensuring reliable deliveries to U.S. refineries.

More than 300 groups delivered a letter to Biden last month calling on him to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to suspend or revoke Enbridge’s federal clean water permit for the project. They urged Biden to follow the example he set on the first day of his administration, when he canceled the disputed Keystone XL pipeline, citing worries about climate change.

The Biden administration has declined to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline, but he has not taken a stand on Line 3. Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is letting the legal process play out.