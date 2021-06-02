Old cemetery dispute raises questions about who owns past

Destination Destiny’s owner, Edward Bixby, said his interest in restoring old cemeteries by using them for natural burials started more than a decade ago.

Bixby, a New Jersey real estate broker and developer by trade, was approached by a funeral director who was struggling to maintain an old cemetery in southern New Jersey — a cemetery where many of Bixby’s ancestors are buried. He asked Bixby if he wanted to take it over.

“I took him up on his offer, because even if we just cut the grass forever, it used to belong to my family, so it means something,” he said.

“Stoning” in carved into a headstone.

A few months later, Bixby read an article about natural burials — no embalming, no concrete vaults and natural grave markers made out of materials like local stones — and was taken with the idea.

He thought it would be good for the environment, and for the grieving process.

“Of course, the environmental part is a wonderful benefit,” he said. “But for me, the true definition of natural burials (is) how it transforms the family, how they have a greater form of acceptance and how it takes them to where they realize that you go back to where you came from.”