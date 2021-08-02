Once a major drug dealer, Fargo man grateful for 2nd chance

It’s been more than two decades since Gibree was arrested and charged in U.S. District Court in Fargo. He eventually reached a plea agreement and spent about three years in federal prison in Colorado, followed by four years of supervised release. Since then, he’s managed to clean up his life and now owns Babb’s Coffee House in Fargo.

“I wouldn’t have all this, and where my life’s at today if I wouldn’t have found God in that jail cell that night because it changed my whole mindset of thinking and how I view people and how I treat people,” he said.

Gibree still has a tattoo that he’s worn since before he began his recovery. The tattoo says “Only God Can Judge Me.”

“I got it because I was shooting up and I didn’t want people to see the bruises” Gibree said. “Because if I shot up right here, you wouldn’t see the bruise.”

These days, if Gibree isn’t working at his coffee shop, there’s a good chance that he’s doing volunteer work with the Jail Chaplains, a faith-based support program for inmates at the Cass County Jail.

“I’m a firm believer that for everything that’s been allowed for me to have, I have to give back," he said. "Because you have to have gratitude. If you don’t have gratitude, you don’t move ahead in life.”

