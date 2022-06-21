 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

One camper killed, another injured during storms in MN

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in central Minnesota

  • 0

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in central Minnesota.

Among the storm damage calls the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received late Monday night was one from from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary near Alexandria about 11:40 p.m.

The caller reported cries for help coming from the camper on which the tree had fallen. Law enforcement officials arrived and found a man and woman trapped inside the camper. Alexandria firefighters help extract the victims.

The man, 72-year-old Mark Edward Bunney, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The injured woman, 66-year-old Debra Lynn Bunney, was taken to Alomere Health hospital in Alexandria. The woman's condition was not released. Officials say the couple lived in Miami, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two workers die after trench collapses on them in St. Paul

Two construction workers died after a trench collapsed on top of them in St. Paul Friday afternoon and one of their bodies was found roughly 12 hours later under 9 feet of dirt. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that a trench box that's designed to prevent cave-ins was sitting next to where three men were working on an underground pipe before the collapse but it wasn't being used. Mokosso said a third worker at the construction site tried to help the buried workers but quickly realized there was little he could do to help. The victims were not immediately identified by authorities.

Bodies of 2 workers recovered after trench collapse

Authorities in St. Paul, Minnesota, have confirmed that two construction workers died when a trench collapsed as they were working. The St. Paul Fire Department said on Twitter Saturday that the bodies had been recovered, a day after the collapse. Names of the victims have not been released. The accident happened about 2:45 p.m. Friday in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says another worker in the area called 911 and attempted a brief rescue, but authorities believe the workers died within minutes of the collapse.

2 workers unaccounted for after St. Paul trench collapse

Authorities are searching for two people who were working in a trench when it collapsed on them at a construction site in St. Paul. Firefighters painted a grim picture of the scene in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood, where the incident  was reported about 2:45 p.m. Friday. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso described the the work of rescuers as “a recovery operation." Another worker who was in the area called 911 after attempting a brief rescue.

Judge: Attack that led to life sentence 'simply unthinkable'

Judge: Attack that led to life sentence 'simply unthinkable'

A judge has handed down a mandatory life sentence to a man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others, saying the act was unfathomable. Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people, 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. He was sentenced Friday. A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for killing Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant. Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries. Wright County District Judge Catherine McPherson said during sentencing that the attack was “simply unthinkable.”

Two former Mizzou frat members charged in hazing incident

Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October. The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person. Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Minneapolis-area house-flipper pleads guilty to fraud

A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate investors out of more than $3 million. Suzanne Griffiths is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Authorities say she frequently made material misrepresentations about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, falsified documents and misappropriated investments for her own use. The 46-year-old Griffiths allegedly recruited investors at seminars of a national real estate investment coaching program. Griffiths now resides in Arizona.

47 cats living in car rescued from hot weather in Minnesota

Authorities say 47 cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at a southeastern Minnesota rest area. The cats discovered Tuesday about 50 miles north of Minneapolis were living in the car with their owner who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind. Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas says the owner recognized the heat made it impossible to care of the cats and he welcomed the help. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues. The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. They will eventually be sterilized and made available for adoption.

Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus

Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus

It appears chances are dead for a special legislative session that could have brought billions of dollars in tax cuts and new spending in Minnesota. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz told reporters late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders had “reached an impasse,” leaving about $7.2 billion of an original $9.25 billion surplus unspent. About a week before the end of the regular session last month, Walz and top legislators announced an agreement to use $4 billion to cut taxes, $4 billion to increase spending and to save another $4 billion. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller blamed Democrats for the impasse, saying they wanted too much in spending.

Pickup driver strikes, kills woman walking horse on shoulder

Authorities say a pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road in central Minnesota. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday about 5 miles southeast of Brainerd. Authorities say the woman lived near the scene of the crash. She was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was a 44-year-old man from Brainerd. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released. Brainerd is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments. The group says the sanctuary's care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven's own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees. The sanctuary in north Louisiana said it acted immediately to change introduction procedures after a female was killed. It says that it has cared for more than 500 chimps since it opened in 2005, and five deaths were due to aggression. Experts say such deaths happen more frequently in the wild.

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas GOP leadership are setting up a ballot referendum to vote on U.S. secession

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News