One killed, another injured in road rage motorcycle crash
AP

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — One person is dead and another is injured in a motorcycle crash in Hibbing that police say was the result of a road rage incident.

The man driving the motorcycle lost control of the bike on some gravel before crashing, according to officials. Police did not give details of the road rage incident. The other vehicle was not involved in Saturday's crash.

Garry Brill, 46, and a 26-year-old female passenger were transported to the hospital where Brill was later pronounced dead.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

