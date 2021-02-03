 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One man has died in Minneapolis fire, two others rescued
0 comments
AP

One man has died in Minneapolis fire, two others rescued

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Firefighters pulled two men from a burning house in Minneapolis Tuesday night, but a third man died in the fire.

Crews were called to a home on the city's north side about 11 p.m. and found fire in a second-floor bedroom, the Star Tribune reported.

Firefighters pulled one man out of the bedroom where the fire started and rescued a second man. But, a third man died in the fire, said fire department spokesman Bryan Tyner.

One of the men who survived was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. His condition was not immediately known.

Tyner says the other survivor did not require medical assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News