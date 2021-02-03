One man has died in Minneapolis fire, two others rescued

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Firefighters pulled two men from a burning house in Minneapolis Tuesday night, but a third man died in the fire.

Crews were called to a home on the city's north side about 11 p.m. and found fire in a second-floor bedroom, the Star Tribune reported.

Firefighters pulled one man out of the bedroom where the fire started and rescued a second man. But, a third man died in the fire, said fire department spokesman Bryan Tyner.

One of the men who survived was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. His condition was not immediately known.

Tyner says the other survivor did not require medical assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

