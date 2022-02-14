 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

One person dead in mobile home fire in Cass County

Sheriff’s officials say one person has died in a mobile home fire in Cass County

  • 0

BENA, Minn. (AP) — One person has died in a mobile home fire in Cass County, sheriff’s officials said.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Sunday about 12:30 a.m. dispatchers received a call about the fire on Highway 2 in rural Bena.

First responders found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived. Once the fire was extinguished, a search of the residence was conducted and the victim was found.

An autopsy will be done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation continues with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Canada police arrest holdout protesters at US-Canada bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News