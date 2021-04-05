One person dies in fire at Duluth apartment building

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — One person has died in an apartment fire in Duluth, the same building where another individual died in a fire last year, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to the two-story, eight-unit building about 1 p.m. Sunday. Crews contained the fire to a first-floor apartment. Other tenants were evacuated, but were able to return to their apartments later in the day.

Firefighters found the victim after extinguishing the fire. A dog was found alive in the same unit.

According to the city's public information officer, Kate Van Daele, another fatal fire occurred in the building last September. Van Daele says the fire marshal condemned the building at that time, WDIO-TV reported.

"It’s my understanding that upon further inspection and completion of several tasks by the fire marshal’s office, that the building was reopened for folks to live,” Van Daele said. “Unfortunately to have this happen now, there will be some steps that we work on internally and also engage with the property owner.”

Duluth had one fire fatality in 2020 and another in 2019.

