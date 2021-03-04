Ontario leader disappointed in Biden for not sharing vaccine

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s most populous province expressed irritation Thursday with the U.S. refusal to ship vaccines north of the border, saying he'd hoped for a change of stance with a new American president, but it remains “every person for themselves.”

The U.S. so far isn’t allowing locally made vaccines to be exported, so Canada — like the other U.S. neighbor, Mexico — has been forced to get vaccines from Europe and Asia.

“I thought I’d see a little bit of a change with the administration but again it’s every person for themselves out there,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

Ford called the U.S. Canada’s closet ally in the world but said: “You really see who your friends and foes are.”

Like most countries, Canada does not have domestic production and has struggled with an immediate shortage of vaccines to deliver despite having eventual orders for far more than it needs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly raised with President Joe Biden the idea of allowing Canada to buy vaccines produced in the U.S, but Biden’s “first priority” remains “ensuring every American is vaccinated,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said.