Otter Tail deputies investigate fatal shooting of horse

ERHARD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting of a horse that was in a pasture.

Officials in Otter Tail County say they got the call about the horse in rural Erhard on Thursday.

Deputies arrived to find the animal dead in a pasture with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. The horse was in the pasture with multiple other horses.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0