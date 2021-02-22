Pandemic a tough test for students managing eating disorders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jossy Miller said she was managing her eating disorder well until the pandemic started.

“Losing weight and food was my coping skill for handling everything going on in the world and everything going on in my life,” the third-year University of Minnesota student said. Miller has been on leave from the university since October.

She said the pandemic made it easier to get away with not eating, as she was not seeing her friends and family as frequently. By the time she moved to residential treatment and left her roommates — who she was initially close with — she was not speaking with them, largely because of her eating disorder.

A majority of the people she has talked to at Melrose Center, an eating disorder treatment clinic in the Twin Cities area, attribute the worsening of their eating disorders to the pandemic, she said.

There has been an increase in disordered eating among those with a history and those with active eating disorders during the pandemic, according to Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences professor Dr. Emily Pisetsky. There are many intersections between food and social interactions; so if someone is avoiding food, they can end up isolating themselves, she said.