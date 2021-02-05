Pandemic drives increase in visits to Minnesota food shelves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's food shelves saw a big jump in need in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic instability, according to an annual report released Friday.

Hunger Solutions Minnesota, which collects data from 350 food shelves across the state, said they saw a record 3.8 million visits in 2020, up 7% from the year before, led by a 31% jump in visits by older people.

Those numbers represent both the “great need” statewide, and the "great work" by programs to adapt how they provide services and to take advantage of state and federal COVID-19 relief funding, said Colleen Moriarity, the group's executive director. Hunger Solutions distributed $21 million of that aid money to food programs across the state.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul area saw the greatest increase in need for food. Visits were up 17% overall and 39% among older residents in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis.

“The primary reason we saw such a steep increase in food shelf use had to do with the economic insecurity brought on by COVID-19 as well as the civil unrest during the George Floyd murder and subsequent rioting," the Rev. Jeff Nehrbass, who runs The Camden Promise in north Minneapolis, said in a statement accompanying the report.