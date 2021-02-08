Pandemic sends Minnesota meat lovers to local butcher shops

“Primarily, what we’re seeing is just real small plants, maybe two or three employees, maybe just a family-run business in which makes it a little easier, because they don’t have to depend too much on hired work,” said Neeser. “But we need a few of those real small businesses to move to a little bit bigger scale so that they can service more of those livestock producers.”

Congress created a grant program late last year to help small meat processors expand or start new operations. The state also has grant programs to help offset the expense of equipment.

But while the cost of expanding or starting a facility can be a barrier to the industry’s growth in Minnesota, a bigger issue is the lack of trained workers to staff the operations.

“Just throwing money at a facility or a business to build a bigger facility doesn’t put more workers into those facilities,” said Neeser. “So we definitely need to think about how we can help create a more stable workforce, create jobs that are jobs that folks want, and provide training for those folks.”

A 2014 study found that about two-thirds of existing small butcher shop owners in Minnesota would retire within 10 years.