Paralyzed former North Dakota athlete spreads story of hope

He leapt at the chance, describing it as “the best five years of my life.”

Pinke’s life was transformed once more 566 days ago. He took a trip to Keystone, Colorado for a skiing trip with a handful of friends in December of 2019. An avid and experienced skier, Pinke loved to ski between the trees. On December 27, he took a route that followed a carved-out chute in a wooded area, and another skier collided with him, sending Pinke headfirst into a tree, the Minot Daily News reported.

“My helmet saved my life, I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t wearing my helmet,” he said. “The pressure from the injury went through the top of my head, through my neck, and shattered my T4 through T9 of my spine.”

The nature of his injury left him paralyzed from the chest down. He was given a two percent chance of regaining any bit of feeling in the lower half of his body, and spent nine days in St. Anthony’s hospital recovering from surgery before being transferred to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado for two and a half months of inpatient and outpatient care.