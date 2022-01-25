Parole possible in 30 years for man who killed girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Brooklyn Park man has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance for parole in 30 years for fatally shooting his girlfriend who was struck by gunfire intended for the man's rival.

Devon Manley, 29, earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and premeditated attempted first-degree murder in the July 2020 drive-by shooting that killed Shanette Marable on her 31st birthday.

In his plea, Manley admitted to pulling up alongside the vehicle of his intended target, and stated he was trying to shoot him, but acknowledged that he missed and shot Marable instead. Marable's 2-year-old child was in the car and was struck by broken glass.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Manley was sentenced Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the first-degree murder count. He was will serve a 213-month sentence concurrently for the attempted murder count.

