Paroled killer charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A paroled killer is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in rural St. Louis County.

Dennis Hannuksela, 62, picked up the 20-year-old woman he has known for several years last Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

The two smoked marijuana and drove north of Duluth on Highway 53 where they stopped to dump a couch, authorities said. That's when Hannuksela lunged at the woman who got out of the vehicle and ran down the road before he tackled, zip-tied and sexually assaulted her, the complaint said.

The injured woman went to the hospital after she was dropped off at her home early Sunday morning, according to prosecutors.

Hannuksela was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony kidnapping and is being held on $250,000 bail, the Star Tribune reported.

Hannuksela denies the incident happened, saying the woman was trying to extort money from him.

He was released from prison in 2017 following his conviction for first-degree murder in the 1987 killing of 65-year-old Arthur Nelson, of Landfall, whose bones were found on the Iron Range.

