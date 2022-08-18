 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Parts of Minnesota dealing with flash flooding

Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis.

The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain in just a couple hours Wednesday evening.

City officials asked residents in the Isanti County community to stay off the flooded streets where some vehicles had become stranded and crews were dealing with fallen power lines.

By late Wednesday night, officials said floodwaters had receded and that it was safe to travel on all city streets. They said damage assessments would continue Thursday. There were no reports of injuries, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

The Cambridge Public Library was among the buildings affected by the flooding and was closed Thursday with an anticipated return to normal hours on Friday.

Torrential rain also was reported Wednesday afternoon and evening in Carlton and Pine counties, in parts of the Boundary Waters and in the eastern Twin Cities metro area.

Another round of flash flood warnings were in effect early Thursday in northern Minnesota, including parts of Cass, Itasca and Aitkin counties.

Wednesday’s storms were isolated — but where they did develop, they moved very slowly, forecasters said.

