Pedestrian struck, killed was a Minneapolis pediatric nurse
AP

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The pedestrian struck and killed in a Twin Cities suburb over the weekend has been identified as a 29-year-old pediatric nurse who lost her track star sister to cancer two years ago.

Ramsey County sheriff's officials say Abigail Anderson was struck after a driver hit a parked car that was on the shoulder of the road Saturday night in Falcon Heights.

The Minneapolis woman was the younger sister of Gabe Grunewald, an Olympic hopeful who died in 2019 at age 32.

Anderson was also an avid runner. She was on the cross country team at the University of Minnesota.

Anderson ran the New York City marathon in 2019 in her sister’s honor, she told Women’s Running at the time.

