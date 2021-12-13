Person affiliated with university has COVID omicron variant

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state's second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant.

University President Edward Inch has sent a letter to faculty, staff and students telling them that the Minnesota Department of Health had notified school officials that the omicron variant was confirmed in a vaccinated person at the university and that individual had recently tested positive.

“The individual is doing fine and is following appropriate isolation protocols,” Inch wrote.

Inch encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster. In addition, the university will make COVID-19 testing available on campus Tuesday.

Face masks were required at Saturday's commencement ceremony Saturday.

