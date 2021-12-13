 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Person affiliated with university has COVID omicron variant

A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state's second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant.

University President Edward Inch has sent a letter to faculty, staff and students telling them that the Minnesota Department of Health had notified school officials that the omicron variant was confirmed in a vaccinated person at the university and that individual had recently tested positive.

“The individual is doing fine and is following appropriate isolation protocols,” Inch wrote.

Inch encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster. In addition, the university will make COVID-19 testing available on campus Tuesday.

Face masks were required at Saturday's commencement ceremony Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Autism found in 1 in 44 children in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News