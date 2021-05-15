Pick and click: Minnesota fishing tournaments go virtual

And one of the state’s largest fishing contests — the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, which typically draws more than 10,000 anglers to Gull Lake every winter — was virtual, with participants able to fish on any frozen Minnesota lake.

One of the apps commonly used in tournaments, including this year’s Governor’s Opener, is FishDonkey.

Darren Amundson, co-founder of the Minnesota-based company, said many people ask whether cheating is possible when anglers record the size of their fish themselves. But he said the app has built-in anti-cheating software that makes it tough to be dishonest.

“We know the date and time stamp,” he said. “ We know the location, but we don’t ever share the location with anyone.”

Amundson said having anglers measure the length of the fish actually cuts down on cheating that’s been a problem in past tournaments, such as anglers putting weights in a fish’s mouth to make it heavier. FishDonkey also requires every angler to submit a video of the fish being released.

Amundson said catch-photo-release tournaments offer other advantages, such as not being limited to a few hours on a certain lake.