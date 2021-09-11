Plans to open bar derailed, but not defeated, by pandemic

“I thought it was a cool building and I thought it was a cool location right off the highway that you could see for quite awhile,” Miller said.

A business mentor of Patterson and Miller’s in Rochester also pointed them toward Lansing Corners.

“He said, ‘I’ve got an opportunity for you guys,’ and we’re open to opportunity,” Patterson said. “That’s how things happen.”

The building came with 5,000 more square feet than they were really looking for, but they plan on continuing to rent out the event space.

The property also comes with a wealth of open space, perfect for outdoor opportunities during the spring, summer and fall. A vast track of lawn to the west of the main building stretches along that edge of the property.

The food they are looking to serve will be your standard American fare — burger baskets, appetizers and a sirloin steak sandwich. All the things needed for a proper bar and grill.

The owners are also quick to note that they are in this for the long haul with a will to establish themselves as a part of Austin’s culture. And they are seeing support from the community as well.