ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul say one person was killed and several injured in a shooting Monday on the city's west side.

No further information was provided, but video footage from the scene showed squad cars, yellow crime scene tape and evidence markers outside the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw Funeral Home.

