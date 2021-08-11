 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
0 Comments
AP

Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — One of two twin 3-year-old boys found locked in a hot vehicle in Hibbing has died, authorities said. The other twin has been released from a hospital.

Hibbing police said the boys were reported missing Monday evening. Neighbors joined police in a search for the twins. About an hour later a citizen found the twins locked inside a vehicle near a residence. Officers broke the vehicle window to get them out.

Both boys were unresponsive due to the extreme heat and were taken to Minnesota hospitals. Police say the surviving twin has been treated and released.

Police do not suspect foul play, but investigators are considering charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hochul says she's ready to lead following Cuomo's exit

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News