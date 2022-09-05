 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police: 3 killed and 2 wounded in shooting at Minnesota home

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating the fatal shooting of three people and the wounding of two others

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a home in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of the state's capital city, police said in a news release.

Officers who responded to a report of multiple shootings found two wounded adults in front of a home who said more victims were inside, police said.

Three people inside the house were pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a hospital. Police said Monday they were in stable condition.

Those killed were identified as Angelica M. Gonzales, 33; Cory U. Freeman, 42; and Maisha M. Spaulding, 44, all of St. Paul.

The investigation has found no evidence the shootings were related to domestic violence, police said.

Police haven't arrested anyone or released information about possible suspects.

Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster told the St. Paul Pioneer-Press that officers had been called to the home 17 times in the past year, including for reports of domestic violence, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

With Sunday's shootings, St. Paul has recorded 27 homicides so far this year, compared with 22 at this time last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

