 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 5 people shot, wounded near University of Minnesota
0 Comments
AP

Police: 5 people shot, wounded near University of Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say five people were shot in the Dinkytown neighborhood Friday near the University of Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports just before midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired. Officers found three men and two women had suffered noncritical gunshot wounds.

Police spokesman John Elder says the five victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

Elder says the suspect fled before police arrived.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News