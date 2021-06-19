Police: 5 people shot, wounded near University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say five people were shot in the Dinkytown neighborhood Friday near the University of Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports just before midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired. Officers found three men and two women had suffered noncritical gunshot wounds.

Police spokesman John Elder says the five victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

Elder says the suspect fled before police arrived.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0