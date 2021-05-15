Police: 50 cars leave tracks in Minnesota train derailment

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — Police have blocked off roads in a southeastern Minnesota city after 50 train cars derailed,, authorities said Saturday.

The train left the tracks near Goose Lake in Albert Lea, located 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) south of the Twins Cities, about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said a precautionary shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearby homes. Officers say there is “nothing airborne” at this time, although teams are searching the area.

No further information was immediately available.

