Police arrest Minnesota bar owner who defied virus orders
AP

Police arrest Minnesota bar owner who defied virus orders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A business owner in southern Minnesota who missed a court date as she faces criminal charges for defying pandemic-related restrictions was arrested Thursday in Iowa.

Lisa Hanson, who owns a wine and coffee bar in Albert Lea, was arrested by police in Clear Lake, Iowa near a rental property where she had been staying, the Star Tribune reported. She was later released after posting $2,000 for bail.

Hanson faces nine criminal misdemeanor charges for flouting in December and January Gov. Tim Walz's orders for restaurants and bars to close to prevent COVID-19 infections. She failed to appear at a bail hearing on March 10, resulting in two arrest warrants being issued.

Hanson said she did nothing wrong and plans to speak at a rally Saturday in Albert Lea. She said she plans to sue for being arrested.

