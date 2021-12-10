Police arrest student after threat in Cold Spring

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Cold Spring said Friday they have arrested a young person following a social media threat of a potential shooting at a middle school.

Extra police were stationed at the ROCORI middle school Thursday and Friday after school officials notified parents that a student had posted a warning on Snapchat for others to stay away from the school on Friday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

After the arrest, school officials said there was no evidence of an ongoing threat to school safety. School officials also excused any student absences from the school.

