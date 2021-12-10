 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police arrest student after threat in Cold Spring

Police in Cold Spring say they have arrested a young person following a social media threat of a potential shooting at a middle school

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Cold Spring said Friday they have arrested a young person following a social media threat of a potential shooting at a middle school.

Extra police were stationed at the ROCORI middle school Thursday and Friday after school officials notified parents that a student had posted a warning on Snapchat for others to stay away from the school on Friday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

After the arrest, school officials said there was no evidence of an ongoing threat to school safety. School officials also excused any student absences from the school.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Step inside the world of a sea turtle with this this turtle cam video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News