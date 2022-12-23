BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police chief says a 19-year-old man has been killed after an altercation led to a shooting at Mall of America.
Police chief says a 19-year-old man has been killed after an altercation led to a shooting at Mall of America
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona. The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City. Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin. Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn’t respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin’s home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window. Investigators say they didn’t know Albright’s motive for the killings.
Medical examiners say the death of Cincinnati Bengals analyst Adam Zimmer was caused by chronic alcohol use. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota released the finding Friday. Zimmer had been found dead in October at age 38 at his home in Minnesota. Zimmer was a former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator and the son of former head coach Mike Zimmer. He had been working remotely this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals after eight years with the Vikings under his father. When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, most of his staff was also dismissed.
A boy from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has inspired his community to try to boost organ donor numbers. Greyson Parisien's journey to correct an irregular heart led the tribe to add the option of organ donation to tribal IDs. And the tribe hopes it will inspire others. The IDs were unveiled during a November ceremony. The rate of organ donations among Native Americans is much lower than other ethnic groups. For some tribes, cultural beliefs are a factor. In rural communities, time, distance and spotty access can hinder the process.
Bail has been denied for a Minnesota man authorities say was amassing an arsenal of guns to use against police before his arrest, and had idolized the person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado last month. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright ruled Tuesday that no restrictions were sufficient to ensure that 20-year-old River William Smith would not pose a danger to public safety as he awaits trial on weapons charges. Smith did not speak or enter a plea during his detention hearing. Federal prosecutor Manda Sertich says law enforcement took Smith down before he could execute his plan.
A man convicted in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured has been sentenced to 69 years in prison. Jawan Carroll was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder in October. Carroll says fired his gun in self-defense at the Monarch club last year. He says the group of friends he was with got into a fight with another group before he shot at Christopher Jones, killing him. And, a stray bullet struck and killed Charlie Johnson in the back as he was running away.
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jerry Blackwell — one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd — as the next federal judge in Minnesota. Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments. In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.
R. Kelly’s onetime manager has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for calling in a shooting threat that halted a screening of a damning documentary about the R&B star. Donnell Russell worked with Kelly as the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer was starting to face what would become a tide of accusations, and eventually a sex trafficking conviction. Prosecutors say Russell repeatedly sought to suppress the claims. A jury convicted him in the theater threat case, and he later pleaded guilty to interstate stalking involving one of Kelly's accusers. Russell told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he had “made bad judgments” after starting to work with Kelly.
The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he's not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.
A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.