BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police confirm gunshots were fired at Mall of America in Minnesota, scene secured, no victim found, suspect being sought.
Three former Minneapolis police officers went before a federal judge during the last week to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, and for each man, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed out penalties well below what prosecutors sought and below federal guidelines. While Derek Chauvin got 21 years in federal prison, the other officers got sentences ranging from 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 years. For some Floyd family members and activists, the penalties were too small — and a bitter reminder of a justice system they say does not treat all people equally. Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, said the judicial system favored people who should be locked up forever.
A dog that spent nearly a month lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area has been reunited with its owners. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Luigi, a black Labrador retriever mix, disappeared on June 25 while his owners, Zane Brunette and Max McKernan, were navigating a portage between lakes Kawasachong and Polly, about 30 miles northwest of Lutsen. Brunette and McKernan posted photos of Luigi all over the region. Finally, on July 24, a woman named Marit Warren encountered Luigi outside the cabin she was staying in at Loon Lake Lodge, at least 30 miles from the spot where the dog disappeared. Brunette raced to the lodge and brought the dog home to Minneapolis. Luigi lost 25 pounds during his wanderings.
The owner and operator of North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic says a judge’s ruling that will delay the closing of the state's lone abortion clinic should provide more than enough time for her to move it a few miles away to Minnesota. Red River Women’s Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker said Thursday that she was prepared to reopen her Fargo clinic in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, next week if the state’s abortion ban had taken effect Thursday. She says now, she'll have more time to ensure everything goes smoothly when she reopens in Moorhead, likely within the next month. Minnesota has become an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest.
Secretary of State Steve Simon visited a suburban Minneapolis elections office for a public display of tests on voting equipment to ensure accurate results ahead of the state’s primary election on Aug. 9. The event Wednesday was part of a continuing effort by Simon and others to assure the public they can trust the election system and its results in an age where election misinformation is rampant. Simon called disinformation about elections “the number one threat to democracy in America.” He and Burnsville's city clerk took questions from more than two dozen members of the public.
A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota died and four other people were seriously hurt after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles east of Minneapolis. A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota was arrested afterward when he was getting off the river downstream. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital for treatment and two others were taken by ambulance. The sheriff's office said Sunday their conditions ranged from serious to critical. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.
A North Dakota judge has put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion pending resolution of a lawsuit that argues the law violates the state constitution. The judge sided with the state's only abortion clinic in ruling that the attorney general had prematurely started a 30-day clock that would have made the ban take effect Thursday. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said he would immediately re-file to start the clock on another 30-day countdown. The owner of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo has said she will relocate to nearby Moorhead, Minnesota, if litigation doesn't block the ban.
The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. The lawsuit says 21-year-old Alayna Albrecht-Payton of St. Paul was physically and mentally injured when Wright’s vehicle crashed after Kim Potter shot him on April 11, 2021. Potter has said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fired at the 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Potter, who is white, was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in his death and sentenced to two years in prison.
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. August 3, 2022.
A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman’s human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist refused to accommodate her request due to his religious beliefs. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth. The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would guarantee the right to contraception. Jury selection in Aitkin County was scheduled to start Monday, with the case expected to conclude before the end of the week.
Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describe as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. The Star Tribune reports that Jensen said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight. Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin says Jensen is trying to walk back previous comments and believes if elected the Watertown family physician would attempt to pass an abortion law without exceptions for rape and incest.