Police, family members make plea for tips on child shootings
AP

Police, family members make plea for tips on child shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tips and information on the shooting of a 10-year-old Minneapolis boy who was seriously wounded nearly two months ago are lagging, Minneapolis police said Sunday.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was riding home with his parents on April 30 when he was shot in the head. He remains in critical condition.

It was one of three north Minneapolis shootings involving child victims in the last couple of months. The other two youths, 6-year-old Aniya Allen and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, died from their injuries.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said the reward for information in the case is up to $35,000 and rising. Elder and family members of Garrett emphasized that any tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, KARE-TV reported.

“CrimeStoppers doesn’t even know who you are,” Elder said. “We don’t care where the information comes from.”

Said Garrett's grandmother, Sharrie Jennings: "Someone knows something. This was broad daylight.”

