Police find 2 bodies after explosion demolishes Hopkins home

A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities called a road rage incident. A jury on Thursday found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169 in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. The verdict came after a judge on Wednesday told the jurors to keep deliberating after they said they were deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge but agreed on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jurors wound up deliberating for 16 hours after starting on Tuesday.