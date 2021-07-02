Police groups sue over changes to Minnesota deadly force law

The rewritten standard narrowed the conditions for when deadly force is deemed appropriate and depends on an officer articulating an imminent threat. Deadly force is now considered justified only when necessary to prevent great harm or death to an officer or bystander.

The police groups contend that officers weren’t given enough time to train on the new standard. Efforts to rewrite the law again or put it on hold failed to get included in a police accountability package passed during the Legislature’s special session this week.

“The process that led to last year’s law change was rushed under unprecedented circumstances,” said Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “This law should have been fixed, but since the legislative session has now concluded, it is necessary to turn to the legal system.”

Spokespeople for Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Backers of the change contend that officers resort to deadly force too quickly in tense encounters and that prosecutors had trouble bringing charges due to the way the old law was written.