Police hunt for man after discovering cache of stolen goods

Police in St. Paul are hunting for a man after discovering a cache of stolen vehicles, drugs and ammunition at his residence

The Pioneer Press reported Friday that sheriff’s deputies searched 42-year-old Timothy Lee Donavan Olson’s residence in January after learning a stolen trailer might be at the address. They discovered four stolen motorcycles, a stolen snowmobile, a stolen truck, two stolen trailers, four guns and ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl.

Olson tried to flee out of the back of the house. He was captured but he was released pending an investigation.

He was charged Thursday with 20 counts, including three drug charges, eight gun charges and nine charges of receiving stolen property. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

