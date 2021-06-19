Police ID dismembered human remains found in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified the dismembered human remains found on Thursday in northeast Minneapolis.

Police spokesman John Elder said Friday evening that they’ve identified the victim as 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson, who is believed to have been from Minneapolis.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the circumstances of Johnson’s death remain under investigation. Elder said investigators don’t have any indication the body was frozen or otherwise preserved, and they think his death was recent. There have been no arrests in the case.

Elder said investigators have gone back through years of cases and contacted neighboring agencies.

“This appeared to be a very focused attack. This did not appear to be random,” he said. “And so that’s the hypothesis that we’re working off of. Again, nothing that leads us to believe that there’s a threat to public safety.”

