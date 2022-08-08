 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police ID man accused of firing shots inside Mall of America

Police have identified a fugitive accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America last week before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police on Monday identified a fugitive accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America last week before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices.

Bloomington police say Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people. The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. No injuries were reported.

Lark and another man accused in the shooting are being sought on suspicion of second-degree assault. They have not been officially charged. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges pleaded with the two men to turn themselves in.

“... Understand our detectives and officers are not going to rest until they have you in custody,” Hodges said at a Monday news conference.

People are also reading…

Three people accused of helping the two men escape the mall in a Best Western hotel shuttle were charged Monday with aiding an offender. Police said two of them worked at the hotel, where Lark and the other man were taken after the shooting.

The day after the shooting, Hodges said two of the charged accomplices hindered the investigation by leading police to believe Lark and the other man were still in the hotel. The hotel was locked down and searched by police even though the suspects had left.

“We were there for a long time when we could have been looking for them,” Hodges said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Simon visits Minneapolis suburb to tout election security

Simon visits Minneapolis suburb to tout election security

Secretary of State Steve Simon visited a suburban Minneapolis elections office for a public display of tests on voting equipment to ensure accurate results ahead of the state’s primary election on Aug. 9. The event Wednesday was part of a continuing effort by Simon and others to assure the public they can trust the election system and its results in an age where election misinformation is rampant. Simon called disinformation about elections “the number one threat to democracy in America.” He and Burnsville's city clerk took questions from more than two dozen members of the public.

Lost dog reappears after 29 days in northern woods

A dog that spent nearly a month lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area has been reunited with its owners. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Luigi, a black Labrador retriever mix, disappeared on June 25 while his owners, Zane Brunette and Max McKernan, were navigating a portage between lakes Kawasachong and Polly, about 30 miles northwest of Lutsen. Brunette and McKernan posted photos of Luigi all over the region. Finally, on July 24, a woman named Marit Warren encountered Luigi outside the cabin she was staying in at Loon Lake Lodge, at least 30 miles from the spot where the dog disappeared. Brunette raced to the lodge and brought the dog home to Minneapolis. Luigi lost 25 pounds during his wanderings.

Mall of America to reopen following shooting and lockdown

Mall of America to reopen following shooting and lockdown

The Mall of America is expected to reopen Friday, a day after someone opened fire inside the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex, sending shoppers running for cover. Bloomington police say no one was struck by the gunfire Thursday afternoon and they are searching for a suspect in the shooting. Officials temporarily locked down the mall, forcing some shoppers to shelter in place while others fled. Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said two groups got into an altercation inside a Nike store at the mall, and one person fired three rounds.

Daunte Wright's passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer

Daunte Wright's passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer

The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. The lawsuit says 21-year-old Alayna Albrecht-Payton of St. Paul was physically and mentally injured when Wright’s vehicle crashed after Kim Potter shot him on April 11, 2021. Potter has said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fired at the 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Potter, who is white, was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in his death and sentenced to two years in prison.

Hundreds attend vigil for Minnesota teen killed while tubing

Hundreds attend vigil for Minnesota teen killed while tubing

Hundreds of people gathered at a Minnesota golf course to remember a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed during a recreational tubing trip on a Wisconsin river. Friends and family say Isaac Schuman loved many things, including golf. Many who came for the candlelight vigil Wednesday evening at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater wore orange, the teen's favorite color. Friends from Stillwater High School described the teen as kind and compassionate. Schuman was part of a group tubing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin on Saturday when a confrontation occurred with a man who is facing criminal charges as a result of the encounter. Schuman was killed and four others in his group were injured.

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators allege that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The family of the victim who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota.

Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion

Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describe as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. The Star Tribune reports that Jensen said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight. Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin says Jensen is trying to walk back previous comments and believes if elected the Watertown family physician would attempt to pass an abortion law without exceptions for rape and incest.

MN school district policy bans teaching "divisive concepts"

A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teachers union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the district’s schools. Those against such a policy say the district is trying to stifle free speech, suppress LGBTQ students and advocates and prohibit the accurate teaching of history and other subjects. It’s the latest instance of polarizing issues that have surfaced in school districts elsewhere; including classroom pride flags, teaching critical race theory and supporting marginalized students.

Watch Now: Related Video

France ponders options for beluga whale in Seine river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News