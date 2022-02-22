Police identify man killed in St. Paul funeral home shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a shooting outside a St. Paul funeral home that left three others injured.

St. Paul police said 28-year-old Agustin Martinez, of Crystal, died in a hail of gunfire Monday outside the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw Funeral Home on the city's west side. Three other men were hospitalized, including one who was critically injured.

Police said there were multiple shooters and are asking for people with more information to come forward. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

Investigators believe all of the people involved in the shooting were there to attend services for 26-year-old Casanova Carter, who was fatally shot in St. Paul on Feb. 1. There have been no arrests made in connection with Carter's death.

There have been eight homicides in St. Paul this year, following a record of 38 in the city last year.

